China's trade volume up 15.9 pct in Jan-Oct

China's foreign trade volume rose 15.9 percent year on year to 22.52 trillion yuan (3.39 trillion US dollars) in the first ten months of this year, official data showed Wednesday.



Exports increased 11.7 percent to 12.41 trillion yuan, while imports surged 21.5 percent to 10.11 trillion yuan, the General Administration of Customs said.