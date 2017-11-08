Trump delivers speech at S. Korea's parliament

US President Donald Trump said in Seoul on Wednesday that his country wants peace through strength and does not seek conflict and confrontation.



Trump made the remarks in a 22-minute speech at the national assembly, South Korea's parliament.



"We want peace through strength," said Trump who emphasized the US commitment to rebuilding its military and spending much on its newest military equipment.



Trump arrived here on Tuesday as the second stop of his Asian tour.

