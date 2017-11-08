India orders probe after private airline staff manhandles passenger at Delhi airport

India has ordered a probe after a video of a passenger being manhandled by the staff members of a low-cost private carrier at Delhi airport has gone viral.



"We are seeking a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action," Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju told the media late Tuesday evening.



The incident took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi last month, but came to light Tuesday when the video went viral.



In the video footage, the passenger who had landed in the national capital from the southern Indian city of Chennai, could be seen physically prevented from boarding the coach by a staffer of Indigo airline after a verbal altercation.



The passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, and another staffer can then be seen getting into a scuffle after which both sides are seen trying to punch each other in the video. It also shows the staffer holding the passenger down by the throat and pinning him down to the ground.



Indigo has apologized for the incident.



"I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this do not reflect our culture," IndiGo's President Aditya Ghosh said in a statement.



Police said that no one has filed a complaint in the matter as yet. "So we have not yet registered any case," a senior police official said.

