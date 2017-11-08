Shijiazhuang Zoo keeps animals warm for winter

A zookeeper feeds elephants in a habitat with heated floors at Shijiazhuang Zoo in Hebei Province on November 7, 2017. As winter approaches, the zoo has taken measures to keep its animals warm. Photo: Chinanews.com

Heaters are installed for flamingos in their habitat to keep them warm for winter at Shijiazhuang Zoo in Hebei Province on November 7, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

Orangutans take their vitamins in a habitat with heated floors at Shijiazhuang Zoo in Hebei Province on November 7, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

A bird cage is enclosed in glass at the Shijiazhuang Zoo in Hebei Province on November 7, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

Flamingos enjoy their warm habitat at Shijiazhuang Zoo in Hebei Province on November 7, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com