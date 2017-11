Sniffer dogs participate in quake rescue competition in E China

Sniffer dogs participate in a national competition of earthquake rescue in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Drillers take sniffer dogs to prepare for a national competition of earthquake rescue in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

