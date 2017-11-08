China mega bridge











The asphalt pavements of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge submarine immersed tunnel has officially launched on October 13th, which means the final part of the main road of this main project has begun. This is a cross-sea bridge with the longest mileage with the largest investment and of the most difficult construction in China's history even in the world. China is creating create more miracles in history of the world bridge.



According to the statistics, by end of 2016, there have been 805,300 highways bridges with a total length of 49,169,700 meters, an increase of 26,600 bridges and 3,219,000 meters respectively from the previous year; Among of them, there are 4257 large bridges for 75355400 meters, 86178 bridges for 225150000 meters. Simultaneously, with the rapid development of the construction of railways, the total number of railway bridges in China has now exceeded 200,000.



Now most of the longest 100 bridges are built by China. More detailly, the number of cable-stayed bridges and suspension bridges constructed with span of over 400 meters in world has been 114 and 109 respectively, which is 59 and 34 in China.The number of cable-stayed bridges and suspension bridges with span of over 400 meters under construction around the world has been 49, 37 and China occupied 39, 29.



China Bridge is connecting the world. It shows that nearly half of the bridges in world were built by China. Among them, the Second Bridge in Penang, Malaysia, the Third Bridge in Panama Canal, the Second Bridge in Incheon and so on were all built by China. This is mainly due to the superb technology of bridge builders in China. Many bridges' construction have proved that.



Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is one of the world's amazing projects. As the world's first super-project that combines bridges, tunnels and artificial islands, this bridge has attracted the whole world. Guardian named it "One of Seven Wonders of the New World."



The bridge, a total length of 55 kilometers, is the longest highway immersed tunnel in the world and the only deep immersed tunnel in the world. Behind the construction of such a bridge need builders to overcome countless world-class difficulty. At the same time ,they have to finish that in a very hard constructing environment. Here is the world's most important trade fair.Every day more than 4,000 vessels pass through and there is one high navigation standard, which means the bridge must Cross-shaped with one single span for more than 1,500 meters, and the bridge towers built also have to be more than 170 meters high.However, the air limit is no more than 120 meters for nearby airports.



The builders must take into account the navigation and aviation at the same time. To solve this problem, they took a joint program to combine the bridge,island and tunnel. The whole project includes many structures -22.9 kilometers of bridges, 6.7 kilometers of tunnels, and a number of artificial islands. The artificial islands constructed were reinforced by 120 giant steel cylinders, each 22.5 meters in diameter and 55 meters high, equivalent to the height of an 18-story building. Each cylinder weighs 550 tons, almost the same as an Airbus A380. The project,will undertake the economic exchanges between Hong Kong, Macao and Zhuhai. It is estimated that the opening to traffic will be completed by the end of 2017. By then, the time from Zhuhai to Hong Kong will be shortened from the current 3 hours to 0.5 hours directly and the efficiency will be increased by 6 times.



China has been a leading builder in mega bridge. In the next 5 to 10 years, there will be a new and greater breakthrough in the bridge construction.