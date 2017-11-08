Philippine police prepare for upcoming 31st ASEAN Summit

Members of the Philippine National Police Explosive Ordnance Division (PNP-EOD) assist their colleague wearing a bomb suit as they conduct a bomb disposal scenario to show their preparation for the security in the upcoming 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Nov. 7, 2017. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

