Herdsmen in China's Qinghai store hay for winter

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2017 shows the scene of hay harvest in Heka Township of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Herdsmen here started to store hay for winter as the weather cools off. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

