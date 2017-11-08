4 killed as helicopter crashes in Japan: media

Four people were killed when a helicopter crashed in Gunma Prefecture in the northwest corner of Japan's Kanto region, local media reported Wednesday.



According to local police, the helicopter crashed in the village of Ueno in Gunma Prefecture at around 2:30 p.m. local time.



Rescue services are currently attending the scene.



According to public broadcaster NHK, an eyewitness spotted the helicopter before it disappeared from view and was quoted as saying that it was flying unusually low.

