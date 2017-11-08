Los Angeles ranks as most stressful commute in US

Los Angeles ranked first for having the most stressful commute among cities in the United States.



According to result of a survey published online Tuesday, residents in Los Angeles don't spend the longest commute daily among other major cities in the country.



The result showed that Washington, D.C. workers put up with the longest commutes in the country, while Los Angeles ranks the eighth in terms of average daily commute, but the longest commutes aren't necessarily the most anxious.



Workers in Los Angeles spend an average of 53.68 minutes commuting each day, approximately four minutes higher than the national average of 49.1 minutes.



The survey, conducted by the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm Robert Half in September 2017, focused on how long workers spend commuting to and from the office in US cities and which cities have the most stressed-out commuters.



The California-based company also said in a press release Tuesday that feedback showed commute times rank as a top concern among employees when considering a job offer.

