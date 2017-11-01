China-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation bears fruit

The strategic partnership between China and Vietnam has witnessed active interaction in many sectors over recent years, including in economy, trade, finance, technology and tourism, where the two countries have reached important common understanding, a top Vietnamese diplomat said on Wednesday.

Frequent visits between national and Party leaders of the two countries have played a key role in boosting the development of bilateral relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi said in a document sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

Under the joint efforts, China and Vietnam have made remarkable achievements in economic and trade cooperation, Dang Minh Khoi noted.

Vietnam has become China's largest trading partner among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with trade volume recording at $98 billion in 2016, the eighth largest in the world, and with a bilateral trade deficit that is dwindling fast.

"The trading figure is estimated to break through $100 billion this year based on the $300 million volume per day on average, which is quite a big number," the ambassador said.

Furthermore, there were 1,747 effective Chinese direct investment projects in Vietnam as of the end of September 2017, worth $11.9 billion in total, with China becoming the eighth largest investor in Vietnam, according to the document.

The 195 additional Chinese investment projects with a total value of $1.73 billion were registered in Vietnam during the January-September period this year. China ranks fourth among more than 100 countries and regions that invest in Vietnam in terms of investment value, it noted.

"I hope that pragmatic cooperation in trade and investment will be strengthened further, especially in such areas as production capacity cooperation and infrastructure construction," Dang Minh Khoi said, noting Vietnam welcomes Chinese entrepreneurs to enhance their investments in the high-end environmental protection area of the country.

"Vietnam has advantages in such sectors as agriculture, aquatic products, dairy and fruits, where cooperation is expected to be enhanced, meanwhile, the two sides can take effective measures to balance trade and widen investment, promoting a steady and sustainable cooperation relationship," Dang Minh Khoi noted.

In addition, the two countries are actively promoting project connection between Vietnam's "Two Corridors, One Economic Circle" plan with the China-proposed "Belt and Road" (B&R) initiative.

"Organizations such as the bilateral cooperation guidance committee as well as work groups on infrastructure and finance cooperation have played an important role in strengthening the cooperation and realizing the connection of the two initiatives," Dang Minh Khoi said.



