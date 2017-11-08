Happy birthday:



Love and romance should be one of your major priorities today. This will be the perfect time to arrange for a nice quiet meal with that special someone. You are highly likely to encounter some major challenges when it comes to furthering your career. Your lucky numbers: 4, 7, 8, 11, 14.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



There is no replacement for hard work. Trying to take shortcuts will only end up costing you dearly. You will have to truly put your nose to the grindstone if you want to get anywhere today. Financial issues may cause problems within your family. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Today will be all about making deals in order to reach your goals. You may have to offer a favor to get a favor. Monetary issues may cause some problems for you if you do not adhere to your budget. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



It will pay off if you relax and go with the flow today. You may have a hard time believing just how much fun you're having. This will prove to be a good day for strengthening friendships and meeting new people. ✭✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Refuse to be a follower today. Instead get out there and set the example so that others may follow you. Your opinions and smart ideas are worth sharing with others. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭







Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will have to make some important decisions regarding your professional career today. It will help if you take the time to listen to the advice of others. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It's time to be honest with yourself. If you do not like the current path you find yourself on, then move on to something else. Lady Luck will favor the courageous. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your positive energy and confidence may be mistaken for arrogance, so make sure you stay humble. A major business opportunity is heading your way, but you will have to act quickly to ensure it doesn't pass you by. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Feelings of uncertainty may plague you today when it comes to an important partnership. The key to alleviating this feeling will be to keep the channels of communication open. Travel opportunities look positive. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may not like it, but you have to accept that there are just some things that are beyond your control. You can either continue to slam your head against the wall, or you can figure out ways to adapt to the situation and keep moving forward. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



People at work may be on edge today. While this may lead to a stressful atmosphere at the office, it won't last forever. Just try to grin and bear it for now. Things are looking up when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A financial deal will temporarily reduce your cash flow, but the long-term benefits will be worth your while. Compromise will be the key to avoiding arguments with family members. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Before you try to change others, consider how you can first improve yourself. No one is perfect, especially you. A friend will put a smile on your face. ✭✭✭✭