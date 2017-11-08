puzzle

ACROSS1 Type of car lights4 Mosquitolike flies10 Miss. for Mississippi, e.g.14 Diver's requirement15 Form a mental image16 Villain's nemesis17 Nucleus contents18 Kindly ear to lend20 Vast blue thing21 Good dental advice22 Some huge ovens23 Perform drudgery25 Common connector26 It's not real, but it's still tugged on31 Put bottom to cushion34 Poker pay-ins35 Left36 "Comin' ___ the Rye"37 Word with "plow," "bump" or "break"38 Fuses together via heat39 It grows beneath the surface40 Is remorseful about41 One willed42 Skin care prefix43 Certain honorific for men44 Nostalgically schmaltzy46 Sign of a big-time beer drinker47 Play components48 Impostor51 Horned African beast, briefly54 Recipe amt.57 Type of plea filled with emotion59 Sound of contentment60 Litigation starter61 Exact punishment for62 Ham surrounder, sometimes63 Mellowed, as wine64 Made a shambles of (with "up")65 Swerve off course momentarilyDOWN1 Furbys, Beanie Babies and others2 Sty sound3 Some brain tissue4 Ones finding it hard to be accepted5 Musical compositions that evoke rural life6 Band sample7 Things in need of filling8 Some fraternity letters9 Weight room unit10 In front11 Wagers12 Native Londoner13 Legendary creatures that eat elephants19 ___ Kong24 Some cookies25 Some insects26 Head cover27 It involves a low interest rate?28 One that's not quite a teenager29 On again, as a pilot flame30 Short-tailed lemur31 Brief narrative32 Kind of therapy33 Complete36 English river38 Sharpen42 Deciphered44 Beer, slangily45 School for teaching horsemanship46 NBA position48 City of a famous leaning tower49 Overconfident50 Pentathlon sword event51 Tear open52 Removes weeds, in a way53 Some places to stay overnight55 Tofu source (var.)56 Sound of relief58 Legendary singer Cooke

solution