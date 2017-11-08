Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/11/8 17:18:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Type of car lights

  4 Mosquitolike flies

 10 Miss. for Mississippi, e.g.

 14 Diver's requirement

 15 Form a mental image

 16 Villain's nemesis

 17 Nucleus contents

 18 Kindly ear to lend

 20 Vast blue thing

 21 Good dental advice

 22 Some huge ovens

 23 Perform drudgery

 25 Common connector

 26 It's not real, but it's still tugged on

 31 Put bottom to cushion

 34 Poker pay-ins

 35 Left

 36 "Comin' ___ the Rye"

 37 Word with "plow," "bump" or "break"

 38 Fuses together via heat

 39 It grows beneath the surface

 40 Is remorseful about

 41 One willed

 42 Skin care prefix

 43 Certain honorific for men

 44 Nostalgically schmaltzy

 46 Sign of a big-time beer drinker

 47 Play components

 48 Impostor

 51 Horned African beast, briefly

 54 Recipe amt.

 57 Type of plea filled with emotion

 59 Sound of contentment

 60 Litigation starter

 61 Exact punishment for

 62 Ham surrounder, sometimes

 63 Mellowed, as wine

 64 Made a shambles of (with "up")

 65 Swerve off course momentarily

DOWN

  1 Furbys, Beanie Babies and others

  2 Sty sound

  3 Some brain tissue

  4 Ones finding it hard to be accepted

  5 Musical compositions that evoke rural life

  6 Band sample

  7 Things in need of filling

  8 Some fraternity letters

  9 Weight room unit

 10 In front

 11 Wagers

 12 Native Londoner

 13 Legendary creatures that eat elephants

 19 ___ Kong

 24 Some cookies

 25 Some insects

 26 Head cover

 27 It involves a low interest rate?

 28 One that's not quite a teenager

 29 On again, as a pilot flame

 30 Short-tailed lemur

 31 Brief narrative

 32 Kind of therapy

 33 Complete

 36 English river

 38 Sharpen

 42 Deciphered

 44 Beer, slangily

 45 School for teaching horsemanship

 46 NBA position

 48 City of a famous leaning tower

 49 Overconfident

 50 Pentathlon sword event

 51 Tear open

 52 Removes weeds, in a way

 53 Some places to stay overnight

 55 Tofu source (var.)

 56 Sound of relief

 58 Legendary singer Cooke

solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus