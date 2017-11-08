puzzle
ACROSS
1 Type of car lights
4 Mosquitolike flies
10 Miss. for Mississippi, e.g.
14 Diver's requirement
15 Form a mental image
16 Villain's nemesis
17 Nucleus contents
18 Kindly ear to lend
20 Vast blue thing
21 Good dental advice
22 Some huge ovens
23 Perform drudgery
25 Common connector
26 It's not real, but it's still tugged on
31 Put bottom to cushion
34 Poker pay-ins
35 Left
36 "Comin' ___ the Rye"
37 Word with "plow," "bump" or "break"
38 Fuses together via heat
39 It grows beneath the surface
40 Is remorseful about
41 One willed
42 Skin care prefix
43 Certain honorific for men
44 Nostalgically schmaltzy
46 Sign of a big-time beer drinker
47 Play components
48 Impostor
51 Horned African beast, briefly
54 Recipe amt.
57 Type of plea filled with emotion
59 Sound of contentment
60 Litigation starter
61 Exact punishment for
62 Ham surrounder, sometimes
63 Mellowed, as wine
64 Made a shambles of (with "up")
65 Swerve off course momentarily
DOWN
1 Furbys, Beanie Babies and others
2 Sty sound
3 Some brain tissue
4 Ones finding it hard to be accepted
5 Musical compositions that evoke rural life
6 Band sample
7 Things in need of filling
8 Some fraternity letters
9 Weight room unit
10 In front
11 Wagers
12 Native Londoner
13 Legendary creatures that eat elephants
19 ___ Kong
24 Some cookies
25 Some insects
26 Head cover
27 It involves a low interest rate?
28 One that's not quite a teenager
29 On again, as a pilot flame
30 Short-tailed lemur
31 Brief narrative
32 Kind of therapy
33 Complete
36 English river
38 Sharpen
42 Deciphered
44 Beer, slangily
45 School for teaching horsemanship
46 NBA position
48 City of a famous leaning tower
49 Overconfident
50 Pentathlon sword event
51 Tear open
52 Removes weeds, in a way
53 Some places to stay overnight
55 Tofu source (var.)
56 Sound of relief
58 Legendary singer Cooke
solution