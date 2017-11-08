Streaming drama ‘Your Highness’ to hit Sohu TV on Thursday

The cast and crew of Your Highness attend a media event on Tuesday in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Sohu TV

Self-produced original content, including dramas and reality shows, has become an increasingly important part of Chinese streaming site Sohu TV's business strategy.On Thursday, the company will release its newest original show, Your Highness - a martial arts drama with a sci-fi twist.Martial arts remains extremely popular in China, where the genre spans numerous mediums from TV and film productions to mobile phone games.In the drama, main character Qin Zhan travels into the world of a martial arts video game that he is playing.At a media event for the show on Tuesday, Your Highness producer Liu Mingli explained that while the show takes place in the well-known martial arts world seen in marital arts novelist Jin Yong's work Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils, the drama adds a modern spin."Some secondary storylines in the drama can only be understood by loyal online game players. What's more, the ending is something the audience won't see coming," she said.