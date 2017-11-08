China Intl Regatta: A voyage of discovery for East and West

The closing ceremony of the 11th China Cup International Regatta (CCIR) Photo: Courtesy of CCIR

The 11th China Cup International Regatta (CCIR) was held at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel's Golden Bay on October 29 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Over 1,500 sailors from more than 40 countries and regions took part in it.After the four-day contest, new champions emerged. Among them was Copa America winners Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand. After failing to win the China Cup last year, the team defeated last year's defending champion to take home the win.Jan Stage, chairman of the World Sailing Race Official Committee and chief arbitrator of the Rio Olympic Games; Sun Yuanfu, director of the Water Sports Administration Center of the General Administration of Sport of China; Wu Yihuan, deputy mayor of Shenzhen; and other guests attended the closing ceremony. A total of 48 awards were given out.Liu Jiachen, vice secretary-general of the Shenzhen Municipal Government, said this year the CCIR set up 11 one-design classes, athletes competed against each other in four race courses for the first time, and rival world tour sailing was also introduced. In the meantime, 166-year-old Copa America appeared in China for the first time with the Copa America International Regatta Championship Trophy, the CCIR Championship Trophy and the World Rival Tour International Regatta Championship Trophy.The CCIR has become an indispensable part of Shenzhen's offerings, playing a supportive role in building an internationalized city by enhancing navigational and cultural exchanges at home and abroad and giving impetus to coastal tourist and navigation industries. "The China Cup International Regatta has become a world event with 11 years of development, and its competition standards are getting higher and higher," said Stage."The China Cup, with its positive promotional effect in the world of sailing, accelerates the communication and integration of sailing culture between China and the world."Stage added that the China Cup is the best display platform in Shenzhen and "can make the world feel and experience the great change of Shenzhen, as well as the enthusiasm of Shenzhen's citizens." He said he would be present next year for the new China Cup competition.Sun thinks that sailing in China has undergone significant development as evidenced by the CCIR. The international influence of the China Cup will be vigorously promoted over the next decade, thus further accelerating the communication and integration of navigation culture among various countries, he said.Apart from the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Rally, Track Race, Around-the-island Race, and other galleon races for adults and kids, the CCIR, with its newly-added offshore matches, formed three levels this year, strengthening the China Cup's status as the largest one class sailing race in the Asia-Pacific region. The CCIR has created a new milestone with Copa America, which will further push China's sailing and put Shenzhen in a good position in its internationalized city construction.