Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"I was riding along the Tonghui River at night when I heard a baby cry. I traced the cry and found an abandoned baby in a box on the roadside."So said a woman surnamed Wu, who called the police after finding an abandoned baby girl on the street. The police took the baby to the hospital. After examination, the baby was found to be a healthy newborn. The police took her to an orphanage and then visited many hospitals with her photograph, hoping to find her parents. A doctor recognized the baby by her blanket and clothes, and the mother of the baby was found. She was a 21-year-old woman living nearby. She was not married to the baby's father and was afraid of being scolded by her family, so she abandoned the baby after giving birth to her. She claimed to regret her actions and promised to take good care of the child. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)