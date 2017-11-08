CNCG to host Ganker contest in Xiamen

The 10th Xiamen International Animation Festival will be held from November 17 to 19 at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, Fujian Province. China National Cyber Game (CNCG) in cooperation with World Robot Arena (WRA) will host the festival's Ganker robot contest.The Ganker robot contest is a new addition to the festival, which provides a platform for global robot enthusiasts to communicate, interact and compete with each other. Developed and organized by Beijing Battletimes Co. Ltd and GJS Co., Ltd, the Ganker contest has had competitors from numerous Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in Guangdong Province. CNCG also plans to further its cooperation with Beijing Battletimes in areas such as virtual reality (VR) game contest development and VR game stadium construction.