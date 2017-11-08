Intl equine summit held in Qingdao

The 2017 International Horse Industry Summit Qingdao China was held from October 24 to 26 in Qingdao, Shandong Province. The summit was organized by the Qingdao municipal bureau of sports, the Qingdao City Construction Investment Group and Horsemanship magazine. Industry leaders from 12 countries and regions, including the UK, France, Germany and the US, were invited to discuss the industry's development and direction.Lynn Petersen, chief executive officer at the British Horse Society, Erik Grandiere, chairman of the UNIC French Horse Connexion and Liu Shilai, chairman of the Tang Polo Club in Beijing all attended.