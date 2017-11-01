Lagarde warns protectionism, while now just words, may hurt Asian economies

Protectionist sentiment has not yet gone beyond mere words, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, but would hurt Asian economies with open and free markets if it did.



Lagarde brushed off the concerns of some investors that the divergent monetary paths of major central banks could disrupt Asian capital flows, stressing that policymakers had the tools and means of communication needed to prevent market upheaval.



Global policymakers have raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, which aims to slash US trade deficits, via which Washington appears to be walking away from or extensively renegotiating through multilateral trade arrangements in favor of country-by-country deals.



Lagarde said that while protectionism has not so far been seen "other than in words", trade deals must be improved in a way that includes people who feel left behind by globalization.



"If there was protectionism, it would hurt economies that are very open, and based on free and fair movement of goods and services," Lagarde said during a visit for the 20th anniversary of the IMF's Asia-Pacific regional office in Tokyo.



"To continue to have trade as a global engine for growth, trade deals need to be improved," she said, adding trade pacts have to include rules on labor practices and intellectual property rights.



Lagarde said trade deals must be "rules based" and make use of existing dispute-settlement mechanisms such as the World Trade Organization, though she declined to say whether Trump's trade policies comply with these rules.





