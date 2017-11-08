Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Life-saving backpacks help you escape a high-rise."A man dressed in a Spider Man costume jumped safely from the 16th floor of a local building using a backpack, Shanghai Morning Post reported Wednesday. Though the backpack looked similar to an ordinary backpack, this one contained a wire rope, protective gloves, a hammer, fire extinguisher, gas mask and other items. In three easy steps, people who need to quickly escape a high-rise can fasten on the safety belt, connect the backpack to a hook embedded in the window frame and descend. Such backpacks are priced between 2,600 yuan ($391.59) and 3,800 yuan.