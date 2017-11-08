Ctrip nursery teacher abuses child on video

A video of a child being abused by a Ctrip nursery teacher has been widely circulated. The clip shows the teacher beating the small child, then force-feeding him mustard. Following public outrage, Ctrip dismissed the teacher and informed police, Xinmin Evening Post reported Wednesday.



Ctrip, a popular Chinese online travel agency that operates a nursery for its employees with toddlers, said they will provide those children and their families who were affected by the incident with physical examinations and psychological counseling, to ensure that the trauma is kept to a minimum.



The company said that they will cooperate with legal proceedings and protect the rights of the child's family. Finally, Ctrip said that in the future it will strengthen supervision of its nursery and allow parents to monitor their children through video.





