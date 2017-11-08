Innovative, smart, green

The 19th China International Industry Fair, a world-class annual gathering of international industrial manufacturers, kicked off Tuesday. With innovation, smart and green as its themes, the event will run through November 11 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.





A salesman at the fair shows off a latest invention. Photos: Yang Hui/GT







The UK booth









China International Industry Fair



According to the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, the fair covers an area of 28,000 square meters and attracts 2,562 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, with over 160,000 Chinese and overseas visitors expected to attend.



As an important economic and trade exchange platform, the event presents innovations and achievements from different sectors including aerospace and aviation technology, information and communication technology, robotics and new energy.



There are also forums focusing on cooperation, development, technology and enterprises with 19 themed activities, aiming to improve international exchanges in trade and technologies.



Forums such as China Manufacturing 2025, International Cooperation Forum, Global City Informatization Forum, 2017 World Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Conference, 2017 Innovation and Emerging Industries Development International Forum will be attended by government representatives, Fortune 500 CEOs and experts from international organizations.



Awards for new products and innovations were announced at the opening ceremony. Over 40 products and innovations stood out from 363 applicants. The awards stressed professionalization and informatization levels that can enhance technological development and industry innovation.





A foreign visitor







The latest domestically manufactured mechanical arm









Artificial Intelligence



The world's fastest technological development, artificial intelligence (AI), has been gaining attention in China in recent years with its potential to significantly change society.



According to a survey conducted by Oliver Wyman, a leading management consulting service provider, out of more than 50 Chinese business leaders from financial services and retail and consumer goods, 90 percent of them agree that AI will disrupt their industries and 80 percent plan to gradually build up and expand AI capabilities.



The State Council of the People's Republic of China implemented a plan in July to develop a new generation of artificial intelligence, aiming to turn China into a global AI innovation center by 2030.



To jump on this development trend and respond to the national plan, the fair sets up an Artificial Intelligence Show for the first time to showcase the latest technological innovations and achievements for AI applications.



Facial recognition is one of the most well-known AI technologies, as it can be widely used in many fields like computer science, financial exchange, medicine, transportation, communications, security and games.



According to Wang Lipeng, senior manager of government affairs of YITU Tech, a company focusing on artificial intelligence research, innovation and application, the company once successfully identified a highly decomposed corpse for the police using its own facial recognition tech.



"We have top-class AI algorithms," Wang told the Global Times, adding that YITU's intelligent security system, built upon their proprietary facial recognition technology, can be used for static facial detection as well as dynamic facial detection.





A folding gun with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System







A visitor tries BeiDou navigation









Language solutions



After iFLYTEK, a company dedicated to the research of intelligent speech and language technologies, won the hearts of young and old Chinese with its new iFLYTEK Input, an intelligent input method used on mobile phones, it continues to bring more intelligent language solutions to the public.



According to Annie Li, marketing representative of the company, their iFLYTEK Translation Machine can quickly and accurately realize simultaneous interpretations between Chinese and other languages.



"It will interpret your sentence as soon as you speak into the machine," Li told the Global Times, adding that the accuracy rate can reach 90 percent."



Li also introduced that, iFLYREC, a smart conference system, can transfer speech into text in real time. "It can be used for large-scaled forums and exhibitions," said Li. "The accuracy rate will reach 98 percent or higher."



As the guest country of the fair, the United Kingdom is holding a special 1,200-square-meter exhibition area to show off its leading technologies. The UK companies in fields covering automobile, aviation, railway, sea transportation, advanced manufacturing and other technologies participated in the massive exhibit.



Meanwhile, the British Consulate General in Shanghai is focusing on interconnections among regions and promoting a new plan for regional development. Rona Fairhead, Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion, UK Department for International Trade, said at the opening ceremony that China has greater demand for British products and services. Thus they would like to forge an exporting culture through trade delegates and help build up a bridge between Chinese consumers, enterprises, investors and British enterprises.



The UK will also join in talks and forums at the fair to discuss how to improve bilingual cooperation and deepen trade and economic relationships.





A new robot







A staff member from the UK booth explains things to a Chinese visitor.