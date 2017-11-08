



When digital media develops in a dramatic and rapid way, communication modes experience substantial changes and updates. Data and technology play an indispensable role in this process.



GroupM, a leading media investment management group, has made a breakthrough on this. In November of 2016, it launched [m]PLATFORM globally, which provides a solution to efficient marketing.





[m]PLATFORM media briefing Photos: Courtesy of GroupM









Personalized advertising



Built on a collection of data, technology and outstanding experts, [m]PLATFORM describes itself as an audience intelligence and activation platform, which delivers personalized advertising at scale and forges strong links between brands and consumers.



Its core lies in [mp]ID, a singular consumer identifier which unifies consumer information from all digital channels and generates a consistent overview on consumer's purchasing behavior.



Fight against Invalid traffic



A well-developed digital media is a two-edged sword. It makes mass and scalable marketing possible but also causes the existence of invalid traffic and risks which pose a threat to the brand reputation and market order.



GroupM China launched its Brand Safety Initiative this June. It focuses on issues including viewability, fraud and contextual brand safety.



The initiative has won support from multiple parties, including leading advertisers, publishers, tech measurement companies and the China Media Assessment Council, to fight for a safe, credible and transparent digital marketing environment.



The Global Times recently interviewed Michel De Rijk, APAC President of [m]PLATFORM and John Montgomery, GroupM's Executive Vice-President of Global Brand Safety, to learn more about this.





John Montgomery









GT: What do you think about the advantages and weaknesses of brand safety in China's market?



Montgomery: The positive side is that we can adopt and invent technology quickly in China, we can learn from the mistakes that the rest of the world has made and avoid them in this market. The challenge that we have is measurability: how much of the total media businesses are we able to measure and see? In Europe and in the United States, measurability is above 90 percent, so they can control more of a market, but the number in China is much lower. If you can see or understand more of the market, you are able to control the quality in that market.



GT: How does GroupM lead and manage brand safety issues when you are trying to help clients to reach audiences programmatically?



Montgomery: We are not trying to compete with other agency groups right now. Instead, we are saying "let's all do this together to build a better environment, and when we have, then we can compete with each other." We started addressing brand safety issues like viewability, privacy, anti-piracy and ad blocking early in the US (about nine years ago).



As the digital market develops everywhere else in the world, our international clients have asked: "What about other markets?" So, it has become important for us to use the learning and mistakes that we have made and adapt these for the uniqueness of China and other countries.



GT: Would you like to offer any suggestions to those who are working in the digital marketplace?



Montgomery: To start off with, my three steps would be measure, measure, measure. We can't do anything without understanding what the current levels of invalid traffic and viewability are in China. So, it's very important that publishers allow a third party like us to tag our ads on their sites. Fraud is a crime and we have to get that out of the digital business as soon as we possibly can. Once we can measure fraud, it's quite simple to detect and stop it.



There is a saying that cheaters are one step ahead of the chasers. The bad guys are always a little ahead, but we have to catch up to them and prevent it. In the US we have managed to reduce fraud in general to levels lower than 3 percent and we are seeing numbers as low as 1 and 2 percent in Europe. However, in China, we suspect that ad fraud numbers are much higher. The lowest numbers we have seen are about 10 percent - and even at this level it's much too high. Therefore, my message to everybody is get measurement going as quickly as we can, then we can address ad fraud.





Michel De Rijk









GT: What is the competitive edge of [m]PLATFORM compared to other service providers, both globally and in China?



De Rijk: There are two things. First is having an identifier like [mp]ID. Our edge is that we are able to have our identifier across other giant media owners such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu who have their own identifiers as well, and with whom we have reached strategic partnerships with. This is with a view to partner with Tencent soon, too. We are the only one who is going over the top and above and beyond to extend our competitive edge.



Second is the technological edge. Many international agency groups have started to talk about identifiers, but none have invested in their technology as much as we have. What they are doing is using the technology of a third party, which means they have no or very limited control in developing that technology. We have invested a significant amount of money every year to continually develop it and to meet the need of our clients.



GT: What is expected to be achieved through the strategic partnership between [m]PLATFORM and Alibaba?



De Rijk: The objective of this partnership is in the core of [m]PLATFORM: being able to create consistent identifiers for our clients by having the single overview of their consumers. We push what the appropriate target audience profile that our client wants into Alibaba's media buying mechanism Uni Desk, where we are able to buy through their system by integrating our data into it.



We are trying to reach everybody in the media industry to break through the so-called "walled gardens" and push what we call "audience segments" into their media properties so that the client has one holistic view on where their audience has been and what their purchase journey looks like.