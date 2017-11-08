Restaurant laced food with poppy

A restaurant owner in Henan Province was busted for using poppies as seasoning after two patrons being investigated by police failed a drug test.



Owner Ma Shengli recently received a suspended sentence of eight months and fined 2,000 yuan ($300)for lacing his noodle broth with the illegal opiate to make it more addictive.



Police in Hebi stumbled across the crooked cooking after detaining two suspects during a drug sweep operation at a hotel in November 2016.



The suspects, surnamed Chen and Zhang, failed a drug test for opiates. However, they maintained they had never taken drugs.



Upon further investigation, officers found they had coincidentally eaten noodles at Ma's restaurant.



An inspection of Ma's restaurant the next day revealed his broth contained a concentration of opium.



Ma admitted that he had been adding the illegal seasoning to make his food more addictive in order to boost sales.



He was charged with the crime of "producing and selling harmful food.



The Procuratorate Daily

