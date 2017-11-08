Let’s get filial: Chinese school assigns bowing, feet washing as homework

A middle school in North China has made bowing to teachers a requirement.



Announced this semester, students at Shangshu Middle School in Handan, Hebei Province must bow to their teachers before every class, after their morning run and at other specified times. Teachers are supposed to bow in return.



The new regulations are part of a new "etiquette program" aiming to reinforce traditional Chinese values, Yanzhao Evening News reported.



What's more, the school is assigning bows and foot washing as homework.



On weekends, students are required to bow to their parents and wash the feet of their elders.



A proper bow stops at 90 degrees and should last more than 10 seconds, according to the regulations.



The school is requiring parents to keep tabs on their children's etiquette by taking photos and posting them to a school chat group.



Yanzhao Evening News

