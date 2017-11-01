Sauce older than US on Trump’s South Korea menu

The dinner, at the presidential Blue House compound next to a former royal palace, included a beef rib dish accompanied by a gravy made with an "exquisite, 360-year-old soy sauce," said a spokesman for Seoul's presidential office.



The age implies it was made in 1657, the year the father of the US Declaration of Independence signatory Benjamin Franklin was born.



Fermented food including soy sauce is a staple in South Korean cuisine, with soy sauces made by famous artisans and fermented for decades - or centuries - sold for tens of thousands of dollars per liter.



Tuesday's menu also included a grilled sole, known to be Trump's favorite fish. But it is a marked contrast to the largely familiar US-style fare the president was offered by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan, with whom he has a significantly warmer relationship than with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.



Within hours of Trump's arrival in Tokyo, Trump and Abe sat down to cheeseburgers, accompanied by tomato ketchup, and the centerpiece of the state banquet there was a steak.



The Seoul meal also featured a prawn that Moon's office said was caught near a disputed island claimed both by the South and Japan.



The Seoul-controlled island off the east coast - called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan - is at the heart of a decades-long territorial dispute between the two countries, both of them US allies who are confronted by the threat of nuclear-armed North Korea.





