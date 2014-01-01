Brady wins MVP award on eve of Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest winner of the NFL's Player of the Year award on ­Saturday, winning the honor for the third time on the eve of his eighth Super Bowl appearance.



The 40-year-old superstar, who will on Sunday attempt to win his sixth Lombardi Trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles, enjoyed another dazzling season as the Patriots' talisman.



Brady threw for 4,577 yards (4,185 meters) this season for 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.



Brady could become the ­oldest quarterback in history to win the Super Bowl if he is able to steer the Patriots past the Eagles at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.



In other awards on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams earned recognition for their stellar turnaround year, picking up three top honors.



Rams head coach Sean McVay - the youngest head coach in NFL history at 31 - was named Coach of the Year for transforming the California outfit into the league's most potent offense after a 4-12 season in 2016.



The Rams won the NFC West championship for the first time since 2003 before being eliminated in the playoffs.



Rams running back Todd Gurley picked up the Offensive Player of the Year award following a season that saw him rack up 2,093 running and receiving yards with 19 total touchdowns.



Rams teammate Aaron Donald was named Defensive Player of the Year.



New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named Rookie of the Year following a dazzling debut season.



Kamara finished the year with 14 touchdowns and 1,554 yards from scrimmage. He was only the second rookie in ­history to post five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown in the same season.



Saturday also marked the selection of the Hall of Fame's latest inductees, with former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and wide receivers Terrell Owens and Randy Moss among the newest entrants.



