Datong needs to do more to foster local culture as tourism could replace waning local mining industry

Datong, a city in North China's Shanxi Province, offers an insight into the country's economic transformation process. After decades when its main focus was on mining, the city's once vast coal resources have become depleted. The coal revenues funded growth in the local real estate market, with most of the areas surrounding the city's older districts now occupied by high-rises. But the development of the tourism industry, something for which the locals have high hopes, has not yet delivered the expected results.



Datong, like a great many other cities in northern areas of China, has yet to establish a sustainable development path, and a lot of its younger people have been drawn away by greater opportunities in Beijing.



Datong's officials and its citizens hope to develop tourism, as the city appears well endowed with the necessary resources. Near Datong there are three world-class cultural heritage sites: the Yungang Grottoes, the Hanging Monastery and the Wooden Pagoda at Ying county. But although this plan makes sense, how to carry it out needs more discussion.



Inside the city's newly renovated wall, which encircles the historic city of Datong, there lies a familiar aspect of China's economic transformation: The older buildings were torn down en masse and replaced with pseudo-classic architecture, which is of limited interest to visitors.



Nonetheless, there are some promising signs for the local tourism industry. In 2017, the city received 53.84 million visitors, up 33.2 percent year-on-year, bringing in tourism revenue of 48.03 billion yuan ($7.63 billion), media reports said.



A resurgence of local culture could foster greater interest among tourists. Despite the reshaping of the city, there are still a few calligraphy and painting shops, offering works dedicated to the treasured calligraphy of the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534), which once used the city as its capital. These shops reveal the city's cultural DNA, and more could be done to promote this aspect of Datong.



The city's local artists, writers and other content producers could also come into play. Japanese writer Inoue Yasushi dedicated several books to China's historic cities, and these works helped increase the cities' value as tourist destinations. If Datong could produce more indigenous cultural output, it could have the same effect.



Another factor is the proximity of Beijing. The capital has 20 million affluent consumers and is only one hour away by plane. Access will be even easier once the high-speed railway between the two cities is completed.



While Datong's coal mines may be showing signs of depletion, the mining of tourist resources has only just begun. A resurgence and promulgation of local culture could and should be the vanguard of the city's transformation.



The story of the Yungang Grottoes is one of faith and miracles intertwined with the trials and tribulations of wars and unrest, and these stories need to be retold to make them more relevant to today's young people, the very group of consumers that will help reshape Datong's evolution in the decades to come. In due course, the city could yet be reborn and rejuvenated.

