New virtual currency curbs

The People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, will take regulatory measures against the use of overseas virtual currency exchange platforms, the Financial News newspaper, which is affiliated with the PBC, reported on Sunday.



The report said that after China issued tough regulations on virtual currencies in September 2017, some Chinese citizens continued to engage in initial coin offerings and other activities through foreign websites, and regulation is needed to deal with the problem.





