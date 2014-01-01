Urbanization rate still rising

About 58.52 percent of China's population lived in cities by the end of 2017, with the country's urbanization continuing, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday, citing the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



The number of people registered as permanent residents in cities expanded by 20.49 million last year to 813.47 million, according to the NBS, and China's urbanization rate rose by 1.17 percentage points.



The 2017 figure was 5.95 percentage points higher than that of 2012, although the country still has a long way to go to reach the 80 percent urbanization rate that is typical in developed countries, Xinhua said.

