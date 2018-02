6.4-magnitude quake hits Taiwan: CENC

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted waters near Hualien County of Taiwan at 9:56 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).



The epicenter was monitored at 24.2 degrees north latitude and 121.72 degrees east longitude, the center said in a renewed statement. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.



The center earlier said that a 4.7-magnitude earthquake was monitored at 9:12 p.m. in the same region.