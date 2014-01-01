China forms comprehensive exploration system, developing drilling guide facility

A comprehensive exploration system, including facilities used from underground to the air, has been formed in China and the country is stepping up the development of an intelligent drilling guide system to explore deep oil resources.



A stereoscopic exploration system with underground, ground, air and marine facilities has been formed in the country, China News Service (CNS) reported Saturday.



"The stability and accuracy of the equipment, no matter in space or on the ground, can be guaranteed," Jiao Weixin, a space science professor at Peking University, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"China has made great strides in the space and ground detection field in the past few years, with some of the technologies being close to global leading technologies," said Jiao.



A Long March-2D rocket was launched on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert carrying the 730-kilogram China Seismo-Electromagnetic Satellite, known as Zhangheng 1, into a sun-synchronous orbit to measure components and intensity of the magnetic and electric fields, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The magnetometer carried by Zhangheng 1 has allowed China for the first time to collect highly-accurate geomagnetic field data from satellite altitude using domestic equipment, CNS reported.



This technology will also be applied to future magnetic field exploration on Mars, the report said.



According to Jiao, China possesses equipment that can monitor magnetic and electric fields and other physical changes in the ionosphere. However, a gap remains between China and countries with leading technologies, Jiao added.



Chinese scientists are developing an "intelligent drilling guide system" which is expected to explore deep oil resources at the depth of 6,000 meters, CNS reported.