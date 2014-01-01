China mourns personnel who died in military plane crash

A ceremony was held Sunday at a military base in Southwest China's Guizhou Province to mourn the air force personnel who lost their lives in a recent military plane crash.



The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force plane crashed in Guizhou during a training session on January 29. There were no survivors, and the number of people who were killed has not been made public.



On Friday, they were honored as revolutionary martyrs by the air force of the Southern Theater Command.



The ceremony was attended by military leaders and members of the armed forces, local officials and relatives of the martyrs.



The service personnel had previously completed missions in a number of military exercises and combat readiness training sessions. They made important contributions in safeguarding the security of national sovereignty and the interests of national development, according to a statement issued by the air force.



Ensuring flight safety is the common pursuit of air forces all over the world, the statement read. The PLA air force will continue military training under combat conditions with tough and strict standards and enhance its capability to win wars, said the statement.





