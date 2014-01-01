Dubai airport retains ‘busiest international airport’ title

Dubai airport was the world's busiest for international passengers in 2017 for the fourth year running, with 88.2 million travelers, a statement said on Monday.



International traffic at the UAE airport increased by 4.6 million passengers or 5.5 percent compared to the previous year, operator Dubai Airports announced, despite a laptop ban temporarily imposed on its long-haul flights to the US.



A major transit hub situated on transcontinental air routes, Dubai is one of several Gulf-based airports to have experienced prodigious growth in recent years.



Indians continued to dominate the top position with 12.1 million passengers arriving at Dubai airport last year. British passengers came in second place with 6.5 million, overtaking Saudis who came in third place with 6.4 million passengers.



The biggest rise was in the number of Russian passengers who soared by 28 percent to 1.34 million, followed by Chinese travelers who increased by 19.4 percent to 2.2 million.



The airport recorded 10,000 less flights than the previous year, but planes were filled closer to capacity, with an average of 223 per flight - an increase of nearly seven percent.



CEO of Dubai Airports Paul Griffiths said the number of passengers is expected to grow to 90.3 million in 2018 as authorities turn their focus to implementing DXB Plus program to raise the airport's annual capacity to 118 million travelers.





