Figuratively Speaking

950,000



People lifted out of poverty in 2017 in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the regional government.



52.5m yuan



Fines that China's banking regulators imposed on 19 domestic banking institutions over a pledged-loan fraud case, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



$300m



Investment that Foxconn Technology Group plans to make in artificial intelligence in the next five years, according to media reports.





10



Distributors penalized by distiller Kweichow Moutai Group over broken contract, finance.sina.com.cn reported on Monday.



113b yuan



Net profits of 131 stockbroking companies in 2017, domestic news site stcn.com reported Monday.

