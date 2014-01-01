China to review anti-dumping duties on EU potato starch following local concerns

The review was requested by the China Starch Industry Association over concerns that domestic producers might suffer if the duties are scrapped.



During the investigation, which will start on Tuesday and will probably last a year, the current duties will continue to be levied.



Potato starch imports from the EU are subject to anti-dumping duties ranging from 12.6 percent to 56.7 percent, according to a MOFCOM ruling on February 5, 2013.



In September 2017, MOFCOM extended anti-subsidy duties on potato starch from the EU for five years.



Potato starch is widely used in the food industry to make industrial materials, such as emulsifiers, and food products such as instant noodles.



Earlier on Sunday, China also launched an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imports of sorghum from the US, according to a statement on the MOFCOM website.



China is now the top buyer of US sorghum as well as soybeans. The trade action also comes after US President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines, highlighting an increasing trend of global trade friction.





