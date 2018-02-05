China, Hungary to boost ties

China and Hungary pledged to expand cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties, as Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong met with Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Janos Latorcai in Beijing on Monday.



Calling the current ties between China and Hungary "their best in history," Liu said that China has full confidence in the future development of the bilateral relationship and stands ready to expand all-round exchanges and pragmatic cooperation to further boost ties.



The two countries agreed to lift bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to China in May last year.





