Listed firms’ dividends praised

A number of listed Chinese firms were praised on Monday by the Shanghai Stock Exchange for yielding "long-term high dividends" for their investors, news website sina.com reported.



The companies named include China Shenhua, Fuyao Glass and SAIC Motor, the report noted.



"Those companies' cash dividends have shown stability and continuality, while also standing at above 30 percent of their revenue," a spokesperson for the bourse said at a meeting in Shanghai on Monday, according to the report.

