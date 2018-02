A woman wears cosplay at an animation show over the weekend. The two-day show, held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, attracted tens of thousands of anime fans from around the country. The number of anime fans in China has been expanding rapidly in recent years, driving up revenues for the animation sector. In 2017, the number of anime lovers is expected to have reached 300 million, providing estimated industry revenue of 150 billion yuan ($23.88 billion). Photo: VCG