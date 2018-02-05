Qingdao government to hire expat experts

The eastern Chinese coastal city of Qingdao plans to hire foreign employees in government departments and public institutions this year, according to the city's human resources and social security bureau Monday.



A guideline published Sunday gave the green light to State-owned enterprises and institutions as well as government departments under the city's administrative regions to recruit qualified foreigners in permanent or short-term job positions, or hire them as technical directors or consultants.



An official at the bureau said Qingdao is seeking strategic scientists who have the ability to attain major scientific breakthroughs and lead science, or scientists engaged in research of frontier issues or cross-discipline studies.



Qingdao is also looking for scientists capable of making major technological innovations and management talent that can help its enterprises explore the international market.



The bureau said it would select a list of institutions or departments to pilot the guideline this year and attract foreign professionals through job fairs, international conferences and business exhibitions.



Xinhua

