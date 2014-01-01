Paris shoot-out suspect: ‘I put my trust in Allah’

Paris attacks
suspect Salah Abdeslam told a Belgian court on the first day of his trial over a shootout with police Monday that he was not scared and put his "trust in Allah."
Abdeslam made the outburst as he told judges at the court in Brussels that he would refuse to answer any questions about the gunfight that led to his capture in 2016.
"Judge me, do what you want with me, it's in my Lord that I place my trust," said Abdeslam, who has grown long hair and a beard while in jail.
"I am not afraid of you, I am not afraid of your allies. I put my trust in Allah and that's all, I have nothing else to add," Abdeslam told the court.
The 28-year-old Belgian-born French national also explained why he was refusing to cooperate with the court despite having asked to attend the trial.