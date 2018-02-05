ANC meets to discuss Zuma’s future role

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) will hold an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss President Jacob Zuma's future as head of state after overnight talks with the scandal-plagued 75-year-old leader failed to secure his departure.



Zuma, in power since 2009, has faced growing pressure to resign as president since he was replaced as leader of the ANC in December by Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president.



ANC officials said the party had summoned its National Working Committee (NWC) to meet at the party's Luthuli House headquarters.



The NWC would have to call a meeting of the National Executive Committee, its top decision-making body, if the party wanted to vote on ousting the president.



Zuma has been deserted by prominent allies since Ramaphosa became leader of the only party to govern South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.





