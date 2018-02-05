Chinese cities to disclose drinking water safety conditions this year

All Chinese cities at the county level or above will disclose the safety conditions of drinking water this year as the country makes further efforts to curb water pollution, the environmental minister said.
Remediation of drinking water sources is listed among the priorities in China's water pollution control for 2018, Minister of Environmental Protection Li Ganjie said at a two-day national environmental protection work conference that concluded over the weekend.
By the end of 2017, 97.7 percent of cities at the prefecture level and above had set up signs and notices to bring attention to drinking water sources, Li said.
Li said that China will work to ensure that over 80 percent of the country's water meets at least the Level III standard by 2020.
To achieve the goal, the Ministry of Environmental Protection
will begin supervising severely-polluted regions, focusing on the treatment of "black odorous water" and drinking water sources.