Chinese youth say no to having kids on the grounds of financial pressure, happiness and career development

Chinese young people's decision not to have children is at the center of why China has a low birth rate, some experts say. Photo: IC

The breakdown of traditional values and increasing work and life pressure are among the reasons some young Chinese opt out of becoming parents. Photo: IC

The Japanese mobile game Traveling Frog has recently gone viral in China. In the game, players interact with a cartoon frog that travels around Japan. As the game grows in popularity, showing off your "little frog son" on your WeChat Moments has become trendy with many self-titled "frog parents" posting that "they would rather raise a frog than a kid."Many of the posts may have been written in jest, but according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, there might be some truth to the claim. The birth rate in the country hit a new low in 2017 with the number of newborn babies standing at 17.23 million, a drop of 630,000 compared with 2016, and the birth rate dropped from 1.29 percent in 2016 to 1.24 percent in 2017.While it is true that a part of the reason for the drop in birth rate is due to a drop in the number of women of childbearing age, some believe there is also a sociological reason - fewer couples want to have children.Metropolitan spoke to some young Chinese to get a picture of their lives and a possible reason for this phenomenon."If I had millions of yuan in my bank account, I would certainly want a kid," said Gorge Zhang, 29.After working in Beijing for more than five years, Zhang bought an apartment far away from the city center last year. It cost him nearly 4 million yuan ($653,000), and the down payment alone ate up the combined savings of both himself and his parents. He also has to pay back 10,000 yuan toward his housing loan balance every month even though he earns only 9,000 yuan per month, which means he is not exactly living within his means.Zhang and his girlfriend are planning to get married in April, but they say having a child is not in their plan."I can hardly feed myself, how could it be possible for me to raise a child?" said Zhang.He said even if he and his fiancée were to pay back the loan together, they would still be struggling to make ends meet. Given all the financial help he gets from his parents, he feels turning to them for additional help to raise a child would be "too much."Zhang often feels sorry for his parents because they have "sacrificed too much" for him. Still, he is much more fortunate than many of his peers who do not have such a strong support system. Wang Fan (pseudonym) is one of them."I really love kids, and I already turned 30 this year, but we can't afford a child at the moment," said Wang.She and her husband have been married for three years but still live in a rental. Although they both graduated from top universities in Beijing and her husband has a PhD, their combined earnings still cannot match the growth in housing prices."It's OK to rent and move every one or two years if there are only two of us. But for a kid, we need a stable place. Also, without a property, we cannot apply for a local hukou (household registration) for our child in Beijing," Wang explained, adding that she does not feel secure enough to have a child without a place of their own.Apart from housing issues, raising a child in cities like Beijing is pricey, and education is a big deal.According to a report by news portal Sohu.com, the estimated cost of raising a child from infancy to college is at least 620,000 yuan. Hence, the high cost associated with raising a child scares many young people off."My life will be better off without a kid," said Lisa Zhou, 26.A graduate of a top Chinese university, Zhou has a stable job with a decent income and plans to marry her boyfriend of two years this year. However, she does not see a child in her future. For her, a child is a burden that stands in the way of happiness."I know that, genetically, people have the instinct to reproduce. But that's about sex, not child-rearing," she said."Carrying a baby is exhausting, giving birth is painful, and raising a child is time, money and energy consuming, so why would I want to do that?"She said she is satisfied with her life with her boyfriend, and she doesn't want anyone else to intervene, even a baby."There are so many things that I want to do and so many places that I want to go. Life is short. I don't want to waste it," Zhou said.Zhou also thinks that a child would make her less competitive in the workplace. She often works overtime and thinks the time spent on giving birth and recovery would result in a gap in her career, and a kid would take a lot of time and energy that she could use to work.Zhou's thoughts are not uncommon. Similar words and opinions can be found on various Chinese platforms. For example, the question "Why people decide not to have a kid?" received more than 61,000 likes and more than 2 million views on Zhihu.com, a Chinese community-based Q&A website similar to Quora.Traditionally, giving birth and extending one's bloodline is an essential duty for the whole family. Not having a child is considered unfilial. Additionally, the notion of parents "raising children to look after them in their old age" is deeply rooted in the fabric of the society. There is even a popular old saying that goes "life without descendants is incomplete."However, it appears that today's youth are challenging the tradition."I don't think having a kid has anything to do with filial piety. Being filial is different from being obedient," said Zhang Xiao, who is in her 20s.A Tsinghua University graduate who works in Beijing, Zhang Xiao thinks having a child is a personal choice, and it's pointless to bend your own will.To her, choosing to become a parent can be as fulfilling as choosing not to have kids. There is no right or wrong choice. She also feels that the more financially independent an individual is, the more freedom they have to break tradition.Zhou agrees with Zhang Xiao. She plans to manage her life without relying on the next generation."I know how hard it was for my parents to raise me. I don't want to repeat their hardships," she said.Zhou thinks the best way to show filial piety is to return your parents' love and treat them as best as you can, both economically and emotionally, instead of passing it on to the next generation."The one-child policy has created a 'low-birth-rate culture,' and its effect is profound," said Mu Guangzong, a population expert from Peking University.The new cultural norm of having children later or choosing not to have kids at all has been increasing since the 1980s. Even with the new two-child policy, that preference is still slow to change, especially among young Chinese."[It] could cause a population 'snow slide' (sharp drop) for the whole country," said Mu.He explained that the trend would affect the social structure, labor supply and economic and social development in China.A rebalancing of the population is the only way to avert these problems, but so far, that is yet to be realized. However, worrying about the bigger picture does not seem to bother young people."I think it (people opting not to have kids) shows that our living standard is improving," said Zhang Xiao. "Compare India, where people love to have kids to Northern Europe, where the birth rate is lower; who do you think leads a happier life?"