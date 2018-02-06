2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games to open on Feb. 9

Chinese torch bearer Ding Shizhong participates in the Olympic Torch Relay in Donghae, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018. The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games will kick off here on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)


 

Chinese torch bearer Ding Shizhong (L) participates in the Olympic Torch Relay in Donghae, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018. The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games will kick off here on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Participants perform during the Olympic Torch Relay in Donghae, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018. The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games will kick off here on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)


 

Chinese torch bearer Ding Shizhong (C) presents Chinese national flag during the Olympic Torch Relay in Donghae, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018. The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games will kick off here on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Song)


 

Participants perform during the Olympic Torch Relay in Donghae, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018. The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games will kick off here on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)


 

Chinese torch bearer Zheng Jie (R) participates in the Olympic Torch Relay in Donghae, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018. The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games will kick off here on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Chinese torch bearer Zheng Jie participates in the Olympic Torch Relay in Donghae, Gangwon-do province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018. The 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games will kick off here on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Song)



