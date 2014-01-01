Hot demand for fresh foreign food energizes China’s e-commerce sector

Lobsters from Boston, cherries from Chile and cheese from France.



With a simple press of a button on a mobile phone, fresh food from around the world can be delivered to your doorstep in a couple of hours.



Thanks to the booming development of e-commerce in China, more and more people are turning to fresh food apps for their daily shopping.



Data from consulting firm iResearch shows that China's fresh food e-commerce industry grew by 59.7 percent in 2017 to 139.1 billion yuan ($22.1 billion), the People's Daily reported on Monday.



Among the food purchased online, fruit is the most frequently bought. Dairy products and vegetables rank second and third, respectively.



Jiang Nan, a young mother living in Shanghai, says buying fresh food online is convenient and time-saving. "But customers cannot see the products in advance so it is hard to guarantee the products are exactly what we want," she said.



Fresh food e-commerce developed rapidly in China in 2014 and 2015 but experienced a reshuffle in 2016. And e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com Inc later reinvigorated the market by raising investments in supply chains and logistics.



JD also opened its first offline fresh food supermarket, 7FRESH, in Beijing in January, where customers can either buy in the shop or order on its app. The company said over 10,000 customers visited the supermarket each day during its trial period.



Wang Xiaosong, president of 7FRESH, said it is planning to open 1,000 shops across China within the next five years.



According to the People's Daily report, logistics account for a large part of costs for fresh food e-commerce businesses, as such food has short quality guarantee periods and is easily spoiled.



The report found that 30.7 percent of customers hope to receive their goods within several hours.



In January, JD's logistics arm signed a cooperation agreement with Air China Cargo to try a new business model for the direct purchase and delivery of fresh foods from production areas.





