China denies SK report of sending anti-missile troops along N.Korean border

China's defense ministry denied on Monday a report that it had sent troops to intercept missiles along the North Korean border.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo, citing Radio Free Asia (RFA), reported on Monday that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has increased troops to intercept missiles along the Yalü and Tumen rivers in northeastern China.

The Ministry of National Defense told the Global Times on Monday that "the report is untrue."

The report quoted a China-based North Korean source as saying that after China arranged an armored division in Longjing, Jilin Province, it built a missile interception base in Helong near Longjing toward the end of 2017.

Another source was quoted as saying that China organized missile interception forces in Malugou, Baishan city in Jilin in 2015 and positioning interceptors in North Korean reservoirs near the Yalü and Tumen rivers and border.