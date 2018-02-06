Cliff village has Spring Festival air

Villagers transport goods with mules on a switchback mountain road in Gulu Village, Hanyuan County, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2018. The village on a cliff near the Dadu River at an average altitude of 2,000 meters was isolated in the past, but its unique geographical features as well as new access to electricity and the Internet have brought in more and more tourists. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Li Qifang transports goods with a mule on a mountain road in Gulu Village, Hanyuan County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

View of a Z-shaped mountain road with a vertical drop of more than 1,000 meters, in Gulu Village, Hanyuan County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of Gulu Village in Hanyuan County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Yixiantian Bridge, a part of the Chengdu-Kunming Railway built in 1966, is next to Gulu Village in Hanyuan County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

View of a Z-shaped mountain road with a vertical drop of more than 1,000 meters, in Gulu Village, Hanyuan County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 5, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)