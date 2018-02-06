Valentine’s Day at The Ritz-Carlton Beijing,

Sweet treats featured at the afternoon tea service Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street
Candle-lit dinner at Cépe Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street
Valentine's Day
is approaching, and The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street proudly presents an array of romantic experiences to fulfill all your expectations. Treat your loved one to a night of romance with a Valentine's Day dinner or afternoon tea.Candle-lit dinner at Cépe
Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with a specially designed five-course candle-lit dinner priced at 1,088 yuan per person. Signature dishes include squid ink sfoglia di pasta, blue lobster, Angus beef fillet, smoked black tea and truffle potatoes, cuisine combinations that will leave you with a night to remember.
Greenfish restaurant buffet
Let the creative chefs at Greenfish enchant you with a menu that is sure to inspire true love. The dinner buffet embraces this magical season with sumptuous cuisines from all over the world, suitable for both lovers and families.
Romantic afternoon tea
Bask in luxury with the one you love while you enjoying the live music performances, delicate sandwiches and the day's choices of scones and sweets.
Wonder jazz night
Dress up and indulge yourself with live jazz and sophisticated cocktails at Crystal Bar and Lounge, leaving you ready to meet someone or make new friends on this wonderful night.
Spa treatment for sweet February
Celebrate love and romance in the couple's suite at The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Start with a rose petal bath followed by customized facial caring or a body relaxation massage in addition to complimentary aroma bubble bath and hand care service to restore balance to your body and mind. Enjoy the 90-minute romantic treatment for two to unveil a new chapter in your life.
The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street is strategically located in the Financial District in the city center. Business and leisure travelers enjoy easy access to Chang'an Avenue as well as the renowned Forbidden City and various cultural landmarks. Featuring a contemporary design of glass and chrome with oriental influences, the hotel's 253 guest rooms are well appointed with luxury amenities and technological conveniences. Dining facilities include three signature restaurants, a lounge and bar serving Chinese, Italian and everyday cuisines. The hotel also features a 1,500-square-meter full-scale lifestyle spa and an extensive health club alongside spacious function rooms and a ballroom divisible into three salons.