Shanghai stocks post worst day in two years

China stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a global market rout intensified, with the Shanghai index posting its biggest loss in nearly two years on worries that inflationary pressures will prompt central banks to raise rates faster than expected.



The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 3.35 percent to 3,370.65 points, its biggest single-day drop since February 2016, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 2.93 percent at 4,148.89 points.



The start-up board ChiNext index plunged 5.34 percent to a three-year low, in its worst tumble since late 2016.



"We see little chances for a further steep correction in the A-share market, but for the moment, investors shall be wary of liquor makers and home appliance makers that had rallied strongly in 2017," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.



"The slump on Wall Street could have a limited impact on the A-share market, unless there is a stock market crash in the US," Yan said.



A fresh wave of Chinese companies suspended trading in their shares to avoid margin calls, with investors also becoming spooked by China's intensified crackdown on shadow banking.



Still, losses in China were not as sharp as some other Asian markets, partly due to the central government's strict capital controls.



But small caps, which last week suffered their biggest weekly loss in a year, continued to underperform blue chips, as the threat of margin calls mounts.





